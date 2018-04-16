Does Iggy Azalea fancy Tyga? Azalea, 27, and the 28-year-old hip-hop artist, who were both at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, arrived hand-in-hand to a late-night bash on Friday, April 12.

The Australian rapper and Tyga attended the TAO x Revolve Desert Nights party, and an eyewitness tells Us Weekly the duo spent “at least two hours” talking while on couches in a private backstage area.

It should come as no surprise that Twitter has feelings about the potential couple. “If Tyga and Iggy are a thing, I’m kinda here for it,” wrote one user. Added another: “If Iggy is dating Tyga, good for her. Sis been giving every dude hell who wants to holla, so it’s nice to see her let someone in.”

This isn’t the first time the Azalea, who ended her engagement to Golden State Warriors player Nick Young in June after claiming he had been unfaithful, and Tyga have been seen together. In March, she made a surprise appearance during his set at the Jumanji Festival in Melbourne.

Tyga also mingled with other revelers at the Coachella event that was presented by the Palms Casino Resort and Puma. That night, fellow artist Won-G posted an Instagram story of himself with Azalea, Tyga and Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Also in attendance was Tyga’s former girlfriend Kylie Jenner, whom he dated from 2015 to 2017.

Jenner, 20, and her love Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-month-old daughter Stormi, enjoyed the festival together. “They were all the way in the back section,” a second onlooker told Us Weekly. “They danced together a little but, but mainly just sat there.”

Jenner also used her night out to catch up with sister Kourtney Kardashian. The onlooker said Kardashian, 38, didn’t spend much time in her seat: “Kourtney was dancing in front of Younes and getting loose. They were cute!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!