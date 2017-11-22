Focusing on their little girl. Tyler Baltierra gushed over his 2-year-old daughter, Novalee, on Tuesday, November 21, as Catelynn Lowell continues to seek treatment.

“This child of mine is just the coolest! We have so much fun together & she really makes these days easier to get through…yet she just has no idea how profound she is to my life,” Baltierra, 25, captioned a video of their daughter playing. “She just thinks of it as simply ‘playing horsies’ with daddy #DaddysGirl.”

As previously reported, Lowell, 25, revealed on November 17 that she was seeking help after having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself…,” the Teen Mom OG star told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole… THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason… Thank you for your support during this tough time…. Much Love, Catelynn Baltierra.”

Baltierra dropped her off at a facility the following day. “We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help,” he tweeted at the time.

On November 19, he added: “Just got an update from Cate, she’s doing GREAT & pushing through! We are both so moved by all of the support from you guys. It means so much! #KeepTalkingMH.”

