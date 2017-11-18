Tyler Baltierra shared a sweet message to wife Catelynn Lowell just hours after she shared that she was seeking treatment for suicidal thoughts.

As previously reported, Lowell posted a somber tweet on Friday, November 17, writing, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment. #MakeChesterProud #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

In a post shared to Baltierra’s Twitter account on Saturday, November 18, the Tierra Reign CEO wrote, “We just dropped her off. We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time” accompanied with a photo of himself alongside his vows during their August 2015 wedding.

We just dropped her off. We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help. “As long as I am alive, you will never be alone” #KeepTalkingMH pic.twitter.com/E90jUv4vR4 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 18, 2017

“Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help,” the reality star, 25, added. “‘As long as I am alive, you will never be alone’ #KeepTalkingMH.”

His message mimicked his praise for his wife of two years in a previous tweet shared on Friday that said, “Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” Baltierra tweeted. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH.”

Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 17, 2017

Lowell, 25, opened up about her decision to seek treatment in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself…On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole,” she said. “THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better…” The couple are parents of two-year-old daughter, Novalee Reign Baltierra.

“Anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason…,” she added. “Thank you for your support during this tough time…. Much Love, Catelynn Baltierra.”

Lowell has been vocal in the past about her struggles with mental health and postpartum depression on Teen Mom OG, as well as on her social media accounts.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!