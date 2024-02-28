Tyler Cameron is looking back on the final messages he shared with his late mom, Andrea Cameron.

While marking the 4-year anniversary of her death on Tuesday, February 27, the former Bachelorette star penned a letter to his mom and shared a valuable lesson he learned while grieving.

“Today is never an easy day,” Tyler, 31, wrote via Instagram. “Today marks 4 years since your accident and when we last spoke. I miss the hell out of you. We all do. I have a pit in my throat as I write this. You were such a light and you put that light on everyone who needed it. I can go on and on about you but I want to use today to remind people to take their time.”

Andrea died in February 2020 at the age of 55 after being admitted to the hospital for what turned out to be a brain aneurysm.

Since then, Tyler has been open about his grieving journey and has shared some of the wisdom he learned while mourning.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the ways of the world,” Tyler wrote in his latest Instagram post. “Hopping from meeting to meeting, job to job, call to call. Work, life and relationships can so easily pull us away from those that love us the most. We get one mom and one dad in this world if we’re lucky. So when they reach out, take your time. Take your time to have that meaningful call or text message.”

The reality star proceeded to post the final messages he shared with his mom. In one text, Andrew thanked her son for answering before adding, “Love you!! So excited that you are coming up. Thank you for putting up with me.”

Tyler replied, “You’re good. Just got to keep busy. Love you!”

When reflecting on the texts, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star said he took his mom for granted at times “when I wish I would have taken my time.”

“I share with yall my last messages with her,” he continued. “They were short, and rushed. I did not take my time and now I wish I could have that time back to really call her and tell her I love her and how excited I am to see her. How excited I am to start this new dream project with you. All I ask from all of you is to take your time, and call those loved ones that always have your back and always are reaching out to you. Your call or text will mean the world to them and you never know when it will be your last chance to do so. We all can be better at doing this.”

Tyler continues to honor his mother by expanding the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, a non-profit that aims to empower and inspire young leaders. This year, the reality star has a goal to award $250,000 in tuition to 15 students.

He also hopes his pain can be a lesson to old and new followers alike who can still talk with their parents.

“Call your loved ones today, you never know when it will be your last,” he wrote. “Love you momma! Love you all, call home for me.”