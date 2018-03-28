Stop asking Chrissy Teigen about who bit Beyonce and turn your attention to Tyler Perry.

“Oh, I know who did,” the director told Us Weekly at Tuesday, March 27, screening of his thriller Acrimony in New York City. But the 46-year-old’s lips are sealed. “I’m not going to tell! But I do know who did it.”

As previously reported, Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that an unnamed actress sunk her teeth into Queen Bey’s face during a party in December. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him,” Haddish, 38, recalled in an interview with GQ published on Monday, March 26.

The Girls Trip star checked on Beyoncé, 36, later the night at the bar. “I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah,’” Haddish told the magazine. “I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.”

As #WhoBitBeyonce became a trending topic on Twitter, Teigen teased followers by tweeting: “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyoncé in the face. I can only think of one person who would do this. But I cannot say. But she . . . is the worst.”

When Teigen, 32, spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 27, she explained that she doesn’t want to get anyone in trouble. “I think it’s hysterical that everyone is so protective of her . . . But it’s fine, we’ve all done things after a couple glasses of wine,” the pregnant model, who is expecting her second child with John Legend, told Us. “People have honestly texted me mood boards about this, like actually full CSI, with pictures of actresses connected with red string as to where in the country they were that night.”

Fellow party attendees Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster denied any involvement in the alleged incident. Barely Famous alum Foster tweeted: “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

Meanwhile, the victim herself is staying mum. “She thinks it’s sweet people are so concerned,” a source close to the “Formation” songstress told Us. “But also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!