Tyler Posey: ‘I Love Everything About’ My Girlfriend Sophia Ali

Young love. Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey couldn’t stop gushing about his girlfriend, Sophia Ali, more than a year after the couple started dating.

“I love everything about this girl,” Posey, 27, told Us of the Grey’s Anatomy actress, 23, at the Starz TCA red carpet event on Tuesday, February 12. “She makes me the person that I am supposed to be … She’s the greatest person in the world.”

Posey said he consulted the Famous in Love alum about his new role on the Starz comedy Now Apocalypse, in which he plays the love interest of one of the male main characters, Ulysses (played by Twisted star Avan Jogia). “My girlfriend [was like], ‘This is a great role. I think a lot of people will look up to it,’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘You’re right. This is awesome. And I would love to be the guy that does this.’”

“She loves it,” the former MTV star said of his significant other’s feelings on his new series. “She was such a big supporter of me doing this role and was so excited to see me in this light.”

When they’re not working, the couple, who met on the set of the 2018 horror movie Truth or Dare, enjoys traveling together. “We just got back from Big Bear. We like to get a lot of Airbnbs,” explained Posey. “We went to Hawaii not too long ago. We brought our dogs to Big Bear and just kicked it in the snow, lit a fire. We travel in cars. We take road trips. Play music, we write songs with each other.”

The Jane the Virgin alum also shared their adorable Valentine’s Day plans. “We were supposed to go and get tattooed with each other, but she will be working. So I’m getting tattooed with one of my friends,” he said. Afterwards though, “We’re gonna get some really cool massages.” Ali noted that she isn’t picky about how they spend the big day. “Just [spending] time with him [is ideal],” she chimed in.

The pair started dating in August 2017. “I really admire her,” Posey told Us at the time. “I think she’s extremely talented and a great person. I’m inspired by her a lot and she intimidates me sometimes, which I’m not really used to. I’m nervous right now talking about it. She’s beautiful, really cool, has a lot of my same interests. Yeah, I could go on about that, too.”

