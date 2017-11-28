Tyrese Gibson addressed his recent Instagram rants in a lengthy post on Tuesday, November 28, blaming some of his statements on medication. In the post, he shut down rumors that his wife, Samantha, is pregnant, that he is broke, and that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had sent him $5 million.

“A few weeks back while stressed and of course as I embarrassingly spoke on this.. I was advised to use some psych meds called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from,” the Fast and the Furious star, 38, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, November 28. “To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide. My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one) I owe no one any money on any level matter of fact I just took care of both of my lawyers fully 108k for my lawyer and almost 20k for Shaylas lawyer. I could never give what I don’t have. Smart folks do the math!”

“I’ve already mentioned that there was a few talks with the Smiths and those meds made me jump out there and speak on monies that never came in- I’ve already again apologized to them privately and publicly for everything. I’m traveling cause I can afford to, and I’m not out here hosting parties ( cause you haven’t seen me post about any lol ) I’m out here handling business long awaited Business! #VoltronBusiness After being 100% exonerated my name is cleared of 10 years of lies and allegations that I’m very happy to move away from,” he continued. “It’s that I have a Movie/ Documentary coming from the moment it all happened I hired a camera crew to follow me around and capture every moment. I apologize again for what happened privately and publicly I know the jokes have been flying and will continue to fly and I’m ok with it I’m a big boy with Thick skin. NO one I repeat NO one has flown me around, I’ve arranged and made these moves myself.. That ‘Fast’ bag would of been nice of course but that’s life right? The real fathers and hustlers understand that it’s whatever it takes to get shit done.”

The actor has been public about his personal life in recent weeks, posting lengthy statements about his frustration with costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his alleged financial woes and his custody battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson over their daughter, Shayla.

