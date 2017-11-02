Tyrese Gibson: ‘I Was Never Mad at The Rock’

Tyrese Gibson clarified the drama between him and Fast and Furious costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, November 1.

“FYI I was never mad at The Rock – I was just mad that he was ‘pitched’ an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally,” Gibson, 38, explained, referencing Johnson working on a forthcoming spinoff film based on his Fast and Furious character, Hobbs, amid Gibson’s recent legal battle over daughter Shayla. “I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFansand #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE…… So the rock how does it feel bro?…. going home to your daughter every night…. it’s was 60 days before I seen my baby….. and all I asked you to do ‘privately’ was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all.”

“You are simply NOT the people’s champ….. you are a selfish champ….. I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees CAA tried but couldn’t book me anything cause my ex wife killed my reputation so no one wants to hire me..,” he continued. “It’s not about I know I know I know right?? Says the man on the Forbes list.. Make sure you kiss your 2 daughters when you get home I wish I could but I can’t afford to fight for my baby anymore so they’re likely going to take her away.”

He added: “Thanks Dewayne see you guys in 2020 and I will not delete this post cause the TRUTH of selfish people in Hollywood needs to be mentioned……………… to this day Dewayne has NOT called me back as u see me crying every 3 hours over my baby.”

The lengthy post came just hours after Gibson threatened to quit the franchise if Johnson appeared in Fast 9. “Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic]” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo in which Vin Diesel hugs him as Johnson stands next to them. “You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown.’”

The same day, Gibson posted a nearly seven-minute long video on Facebook to open up about the legal drama between him and ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson. “Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, OK?” Gibson says in the video as he sobs while wearing a “Shayla Rocks” sweatshirt. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

In court documents, Norma accused the actor – whom she wed in 2007 and divorced in 2009 – of physically abusing their 10-year-old daughter, which Gibson denies.

I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” Gibson says in the Facebook video. “I don’t hate you Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and accuse me of something I didn’t do!”

Johnson has yet to publicly acknowledge Gibson’s comments.

