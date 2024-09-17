U.K. radio presenter Jamie Theakston has been diagnosed with laryngeal cancer — a form of throat cancer — after listeners expressed concerns about his voice sounding different.

“As you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer,” Theakston, 53, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, September 17.

“So…I have cancer…but cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October,” he added.

Theakston, who fronts U.K. radio station Heart’s breakfast show with Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, previously thanked listeners who encouraged him to see a doctor after noticing changes to his voice.

“Sooo – a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn’t sounded right these past few weeks – I’ve got you to thank … got it checked – Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I’ve had removed this weekend,” Theakston wrote via Instagram on September 1.

On Tuesday, Theakston’s cohost, Holden, told listeners, “Now, even though it’s been identified as cancer, it is not all bad news,” per the BBC.

“The prognosis is very positive, and Jamie has an amazing team who are going to get this sorted. He’s going to be okay. He’s hoping to be back with us very soon,” added interim cohost JK (real name Jason King), who is covering Theakston’s medical leave.

Holden continued, “We are going to do him proud, him and [his wife] Sophie and the boys, they’re listening at home, and I know that after this announcement, all of you listening as well are going to be sending your best wishes to our king. Our lovely Jamie, who is going to be better and back with us very soon.”

Friends and colleagues flooded Theakston’s Instagram comments with well wishes, including Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

“Love you to bits. ❤️,” wrote the singer.

Former Extra host Mark Wright added, “Get well Jamie x.”

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver commented, “❤️❤️ big love brother you got this sending love xxx.”

Theakston has been hosting Heart’s breakfast program since 2005. He is best known for hosting the children’s show Live & Kicking with Zoe Ball in the 1990s.