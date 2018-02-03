Uma Thurman has finally spoken out about her experience being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

In a New York Times story published on Saturday, February 3, the My Super Ex-Girlfriend star, 47, told the outlet that she got to know Weinstein after they worked on Pulp Fiction together. She alleges that Weinstein acted in a bizarre manner in Paris while they were having a meeting, before telling her to follow him down a hall into a steam room: “It was so hot and I said, ‘This is ridiculous, what are you doing?’ And he was getting very flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out.”

Weinstein later attacked her in London at the Savoy Hotel. “It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard,” the actress said. “I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

After the attack, the disgraced Hollywood producer sent her roses with a note that said, “You have great instincts.” Thurman warned Weinstein later that if he did to other people what he did to her, he would lose his career. A representative for Weinstein told The Times that the former mogul, who acknowledged making a pass at Thurman, agreed that “she very well could have said this.”

Thurman also alleges that her disdain for Weinstein affected her partnership with Quentin Tarantino, who confronted Harvey on her behalf after initially dismissing her claim.

“The complicated feeling I have about Harvey is how bad I feel about all the women that were attacked after I was. I am one of the reasons that a young girl would walk into his room alone, the way I did. Quentin used Harvey as the executive producer of ‘Kill Bill,’ a movie that symbolizes female empowerment,” Thurman told the outlet. “And all these lambs walked into slaughter because they were convinced nobody rises to such a position who would do something illegal to you, but they do.”

Thurman first broke her silence on Weinstein last year on Thanksgiving, when she shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet.)”

The disgraced former studio head made headlines in October 2017 after The New York Times published a report detailing decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. More than 80 women have come forward, including actresses Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Daryl Hannah.

