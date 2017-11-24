Uma Thurman has broken her silence on the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. The Kill Bill actress shared her own #MeToo message with a Thanksgiving Instagram post and took aim at producer Harvey Weinstein.

“H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G,” Thurman, 47, wrote on Thursday, November 23. “I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.”

“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face,” she revealed in the caption. “I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman.”

During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood on October 18, Thurman was asked about the number of women speaking out against sexual harassment in Hollywood. The actress chose to withhold her comments, saying that she would speak when she felt ready.

“I think it’s commendable,” she said of the women going public. “I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you because I am not a child, and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

The actress previously worked with Weinstein on a number of projects, including the Quentin Tarantino films Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill franchise. The disgraced former studio head made headlines in early October after The New York Times published a report detailing allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him.

More than 80 women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including actresses Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Daryl Hannah. He was subsequently fired by his own company and is under police investigation in New York City, Los Angeles. and London.

Weinstein’s wife of almost a decade, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him in the wake of the allegations, and he subsequently sought treatment in Arizona.

