Unbelievable Sleeping Beauty Proposal Video Goes Viral

Talk about Prince Charming! This Sleeping Beauty-inspired proposal video has the internet swooning.

Filmmaker Lee Loechler pulled off the ultimate proposal in a now-viral moment of movie magic. The Boston native transformed his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David, into the main character, Aurora, of her favorite Disney movie, Sleeping Beauty. Loechler, who starred as his own version of Prince Phillip, rented out a screening room in Brookline, Massachusetts, and melted every heart in the theater with the incredible work of art.

“It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart,” Loechler wrote on Instagram. “For the past six months I’ve been working with @kaylacoombs to animate @stutzd4 and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together.”

The cardiologist was utterly shocked by her boyfriend’s gesture, making the heartwarming moment that much sweeter. The animated Loechler tossed up a jewelry box on screen that magically dropped down from the ceiling into the real Loechler’s hands. The filmmaker got down on one knee and took David completely by surprise when he announced that every person in the theater was in on his plan.

Before David finally said yes, her now-fiancé joked, “I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves … Will you live happily ever after with me?”

The beautiful proposal video quickly took social media by storm. “This is the most creative and beautiful proposal I have ever seen!” one Instagram user wrote. “Congratulations to you both and may you both live and love happily ever after!”

Another wrote, “I am sitting at work BAWLING!! Best proposal EVER!! Congratulations to the happy couple! ❤️😍”

Even some famous faces were getting in on the Loechler love. Broadcast journalist Katie Couric called the proposal “amazing,” while Vanessa Hudgens simply wrote, “I’m dead.”

TV personality Erin Lim confirmed what thousands were already thinking: “This is the best proposal I’ve ever seen.”