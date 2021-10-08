The Jacksonville Jaguars losing record isn’t the only reason Urban Meyer is making headlines. The NFL coach is under fire after a video of him dancing with a young woman at a bar went viral.

The 57-year-old former Ohio State coach trended online for several days after his return to the Buckeye state resulted in footage of a woman who is not his wife of 37 years, Shelley Meyer, grinding on his lap over the weekend.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction,” Urban said in a press conference on Monday, October 4. “It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it. And, you know, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.”

He added that his family was “upset,” noting he stayed in Ohio after the Jags game to “see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night.”

“There was a big group next to our restaurant, and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did,” he continued. “[They were] trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”

As the backlash continued, Shelley, who previously tweeted “#BuddyDeservedANightOut” as the videos and photos started to surface, announced she was leaving Twitter.

“Frankly, I don’t need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway),” she wrote on Thursday, October 7, before standing by her husband. “We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.”

Shelley concluded her message: ”To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God’s blessings on you. Thank you #FaithFamilyFootballFlamingos.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, called Urban’s behavior “inexcusable” in a Facebook statement on Tuesday, October 5.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect,” Khan wrote via Facebook. “That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

According to USA Today, the woman in question in the video with Urban is a 24-year-old whose marketing company has launched an investigation into how her behavior has affected the workplace.

“(She) can’t even go anywhere. It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing,” her mother told the outlet. “I’m worried for her emotional status right now. … She needs this job. She just bought a house.”