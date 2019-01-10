New year, new studio! Us Weekly’s New York City studio headquarters needed a revamp. Everyone from Gene Simmons to Zoe Saldana have come in for an interview or game, but the studio was not quite A-list ready. Interior designer Vanessa Deleon turned the studio inside out and upside down for a complete makeover, floor to ceiling!

With the help of Wayfair, which has a division dedicated to office renovations, Deleon was able to transform the space from a dated drab gray look to a fresh, bright new space. Watch the video above to see the amazing makeover.

Pretty in Pink

The magazine’s signature color was an essential part of the design. Deleon tossed the existing gray carpet and replaced it with a chic ombre rug, which has hues of both pink and white for under $100.

Have a Seat

Whether you’re renovating your living room or a studio, a key tip when picking out furniture is versatility. “I have a couple of seating scenarios for you,” she explained. “You have the opportunity to remove the sofa, bring two chairs in to make it cozy for a single guest. You also have high top [tables and chairs] so you can have multiple people.”

Shelf Life

Open shelving is a great way to showcase your favorite accessories, but don’t overdo it. Deleon advised: “I believe in less is more, don’t over clutter. Collect pieces that will be conversation starters.”

Stay tuned on UsMagazine.com to see the studio in action, and watch the video above to see the incredible transformation.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!