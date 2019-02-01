Let’s go behind the velvet rope and get the real dirt! Us Weekly Senior Reporter Travis Cronin and Associate Editor Sophie Dweck are breaking down the biggest trends, news and taking you backstage at Hollywood’s hottest events of the week on Us Weekly’s latest podcast, “On the List.”

Sundance’s Hottest Movies and Hookups

Celebrities and film aficionados descended on the small mountain town of Park City, Utah, this week and the hot hookups and controversial movies are already heating up. The festival’s hottest bachelor, Michael B. Jordan, was seen kissing, dancing and leaving with the gorgeous Kiki Lane at the TAO nightclub pop-up. While the celebrities turned up in the club, many protestors were gathered outside of the Egyptian Theatre to show their outrage for Leaving Neverland the 4-hour Michael Jackson documentary with testimonies from two men who claimed the King of Pop abused them.

Hunks in Trunks! The Hottest Celebrity Men of 2019 Flaunt Their Pecs and Abs on the Beach

Khloé Kardashian’s New Face

Some of us go out and buy a new outfit or handbag, but Khloé Kardashian goes out and buys a new face shape. We talked to the Kardashians’ facialist, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Jason Diamond M.D., to learn about the newest ways that Khloé has been utilizing him for her ideal look.

True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter

Celine Dion Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week

Once a year, every year, we are all treated to the amazingness that is Celine Dion‘s Paris Fashion Week wild and even radical outfits. The On the List editors break down the glory that is Dion’s giant ruffles, slits, sneakers and flair. And dive into what’s really going on with her sexy boy-toy who joined her for the trip.

Watch Celine Dion Live Her Best Life at Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency ‘Enigma’

Listen to the podcast above for more scoop, including new details on Nyle DiMarco’s American Sign Language cover of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”, Hollywood’s leading men taking to the red carpet in S&M-inspired gear and our favorite hydrating face mask combos for winter!

Listen to the “On The List” podcast below or for free on iTunes and subscribe for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

