She’s a free bitch, baby! Céline Dion went to see Lady Gaga in concert and couldn’t hold back her excitement.

Fans spotted the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 50, living her best life at the A Star Is Born actress’ Engima residency at Park MGM resort’s Park Theater in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 30. Dion sang every word and showed off her dance moves as Gaga, 32, performed her hits.

The Canadian songstress — whose eight-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will come to an end in June — got the crowd involved as Gaga performed “Yoü and I,” turning around to face the audience and encourage them to clap and sing along. Concertgoers looked on with joy as Dion jumped around, danced and played air guitar.

The “I Drove All Night” musician also enjoyed the New York native’s performances of “The Edge of Glory” and “Bad Romance,” dancing and singing along to every word.

Mother Monster shared one of the videos on her Instagram Story and later wrote, “I love you Céline!”

Dion also took to Instagram to share her experience, writing, “I had so much fun last night @ladygaga ! Your energy on stage is contagious and you literally took my breath away! I wish you all the best with your #Vegas residency! – Céline xx… #Enigma.”

Gaga kicked off her first Las Vegas residency on Friday, December 28. Stars including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Tyler Oakley and Adam Lambert were all in attendance as the six-time Grammy winner debuted over-the-top costumes, extravagant sets and crazy choreography for the highly anticipated show, which was first announced in December 2017.

“Gaga’s show is insane. It’s super high-energy and has a ton of innovative production elements,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively hours before Enigma premiered. “She’s going to kick ass and take names with this residency. Vegas hasn’t seen anything like this.”

Dion decided to extend her Celine concert residency until June 8, 2019, after she was forced to cancel three weeks of shows in March to undergo ear surgery. “My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it!” she wrote at the time. “I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

