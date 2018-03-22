Her heart will go on, but the show won’t. Céline Dion has been forced to cancel three weeks of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to undergo ear surgery.

The Grammy winner, 49, announced the news on her Facebook page on Wednesday, March 21. “Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,” the post reads.

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications,” the post continues. “During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.”

As a result, Dion’s scheduled shows for March 27 through April 18 have been canceled. She is expected to resume her residency on May 22. Ticket holders will receive refunds for the canceled performances.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it!” the Canadian singer wrote. “I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

Dion previously canceled three shows in January under her doctor’s orders for unspecified health issues. “Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “This decision is not made lightly.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!