Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison in a federal child pornography case on Thursday, December 7.

The ex-Michigan State University doctor, who has also been accused of sexually assaulting more than 140 victims, including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, pleaded guilty to three charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography in July, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Maroney attended Nassar’s sentencing with her mother, Erin, and both of them wrote a letter to the judge about Nassar, which have been obtained by ESPN.

“As it turns out, much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney’s letter to the court reads. “He abused my trust, he abused my body and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

“This experience has shattered McKayla,” Maroney’s mother wrote in her letter. “She has transformed from a bubbly, positive, loving, world class athlete into a young adult who was deeply depressed, at times suicidal. At times, I was unsure whether I would open her bedroom door and find her dead.”

As previously reported, the 54-year-old disgraced former doctor pleaded guilty to seven counts of molestation on November 22. He is expected to face at least 25 years in prison and his sentencing is set for January 12, 2018.

