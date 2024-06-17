This is Usher’s confession: He says ‘Yeah!’ to eating everyday — except Wednesday.

“I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practiced,” Usher, 45, shared with WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on Monday, June 17. “I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water.”

On days he is able and willing to consume food, it all starts with enjoying a good libation. While some mornings begin with a coffee martini, other days kick off with celery juice.

“I’ve been doing this concoction of lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper,” he added when listing his favorite beverages. “I drink it hot.”

When it’s time for breakfast, the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer heads into the kitchen to whip up some scrambled eggs with cheese. But before he takes his first bite, Usher revealed, “I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical: taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat.”

His routine appears to be working for him. While performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, the Grammy winner wowed audiences with his physical stamina and shirtless moments. He later called it the “hardest 15 minutes” of his life.

In just a few short months, Usher will also kick off a brand-new tour in support of his ninth studio album, Coming Home.

Whether he’s rehearsing in Atlanta or his other home city of Las Vegas, Usher makes working out a priority in his busy schedule.

“Normally, my workout regimen starts with either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees and glutes,” he said. “Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going and bike riding. Weight lifting, don’t do a lot of that.”

Regardless of where his fans fall on their own fitness journey, Usher also shared a wellness practice he tries to use every morning. Before the chaos of the day begins, the artist takes a moment to enjoy the peace and quiet of his surroundings.

“I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection,” he explained. “Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate.”