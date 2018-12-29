Usher Files for Divorce From Estranged Wife Grace Miguel

Usher filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Grace Miguel, on Friday, December 28, in Atlanta, Us Weekly can confirm.

The news comes nine months after the pair told Us exclusively that they had called it quits on their two-year marriage.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Usher, 40, and Miguel, 49, separated on December 24, 2017, and the two reached a confidential settlement agreement.

The “Yeah!” singer, 40, and the music executive began dating in 2009, not long after his split from stylist Tameka Foster, whom he wed in 2007. He and Foster, 47, share two sons, 11-year-old Usher V and 10-year-old Naviyd.

Usher proposed to Miguel in January 2015. They quietly eloped that September before going on a romantic honeymoon in Havana, Cuba. They announced to Us exclusively this March that they had broken up.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement on March 6. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

