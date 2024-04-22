Valerie Bertinelli Reflects on Fans Supporting Her Life Updates

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling all the love after sharing some personal updates.

“When I go on my walks, I do a lot of reflecting. Sometimes sweet, sometimes challenging,” Bertinelli, 63, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 22. “Reflecting on this week and the kindness all of you have shown me in our conversations at the Indulge book signings, and here online, I just wanted to send out a huge thank you for supporting me and for all your sweet responses to my life updates. 🥰.”

Alongside the message, Bertinelli shared a clip of her smiling while walking in a T-shirt that read, “Love yourself.” She added audio from Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” off the pop star’s album of the same name, to the video.

“I truly love this community that we have built here,” Bertinelli concluded. “Thank you for sticking around. Through the challenging and through the sweet. 💜”

Bertinelli’s upload came on the heels of her going Instagram official with her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough. On Saturday, April 20, Bertinelli posted a pic of the couple wearing matching glasses and shared lyrics from Swift’s TTPD track “So High School.”

“🎶 I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smokin’ your jokes all damn night 🎶♥️ @therealhoarse,” Bertinelli wrote. Goodnough took to the comments section to add, “They look happy, those two.”

Goodnough previously discussed his relationship with Bertinelli, joking that he was taken aback by all of the attention.

“There is apparently a rumor circulating alleging that Valerie Bertinelli and I are romantically involved somehow… that we are dating or are a couple even. Valerie Bertinelli! Star of the long-running hit series’ One Day at a Time and Hot in Cleveland,” he wrote on his Substack, “Hoarse Whispering” earlier this month. “The person who has won two Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards and hosted her own cooking show for fourteen seasons. The one who has written six books including a #1 New York Times best seller. That one.”

He continued, “Valerie Bertinelli… dating… me!?! I know. Ludicrous. How would that even f—king come to happen in real life?”

Bertinelli detailed that the twosome reconnected via Instagram after becoming friendly on social media a few years ago. The pair began speaking on the phone, which led to a romantic connection.

“It’s crazy the comfort level,” Bertinelli told People earlier this month, adding, “It feels incredibly right.”

Bertinelli previously wed Eddie Van Halen in 1981, welcoming son Wolfgang, now 33, in March 1991. The twosome split in 2001 before finalizing their divorce in December 2007. He later died of throat cancer at 65 in 2020.

Bertinelli then moved on with Tom Vitale, whom she was married to for 10 years. She filed for divorce in 2022, six months after their legal separation.