Valerie Bertinelli Shares Photos With Eddie Van Halen From Night They Met

In loving memory. Valerie Bertinelli paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen with a series of throwback photos in the wake of the legendary rocker’s death.

The Hot in Cleveland alum, 60, shared the pictures via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 8. The first two photos were captured in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 28, 1980, which Bertinelli noted was the night they first met. The pair embraced in one photo and in another snapshot, the actress stood next to Van Halen while he posed with a packet of M&Ms in his mouth.

Bertinelli’s other family photos included one of the twosome celebrating Christmas in 1980, a photo of the duo posing on a couch in 1981 and a snapshot of the former couple visiting Central Park with their son, Wolfgang, in 1993.

The Touched by an Angel alum married Van Halen in 1981 and gave birth to their son 10 years later. The former couple separated in 2001 and their divorce was finalized in 2007. Van Halen later married Janie Liszewski in 2009. Bertinelli, for her part, tied the knot with Tom Vitale in 2011.

The Van Halen cofounder died at the age of 65 on Tuesday, October 6, in Santa Barbara, California, after battling throat cancer. Wolfgang, 29, confirmed his father’s death via Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” the musician wrote. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

Hours later, Bertinelli honored her ex-husband via Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the pair and their son.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” she wrote. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments.”

The One Day at a Time actress added, “I will see you in our next life my love.”