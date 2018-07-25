"ROSEANNE WHO?" @ValerieJarrett reacts to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about her: "In all seriousness … I'm fine, I am just fine." "This isn't what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night are those families being separated on the borders … not a racist tweet." pic.twitter.com/2GFK2UZwlQ — The View (@TheView) July 25, 2018

Shaking it off! Valerie Jarrett has other topics on her mind nearly two months after Roseanne Barr wrote a racist tweet about her.

“Roseanne who?” she asked during a visit to The View on Wednesday, July 25. “Look, in all seriousness, as I’ve said before, I’m fine. I am just fine … This isn’t what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night are those families being separated at the border, or our children who go to school worrying whether or not they’re going to be safe and the parents who drop them off. I mean, these are the things that keep me up at night, not a racist tweet. Racist tweets and profane videos, not so much.”

Jarrett seemed to be referencing the YouTube video Barr posted on Friday, July 20, in which she reflected on the scandal. “I thought the bitch was white! Goddamit!” the comedian said at the time. “I thought the bitch was white! F—k!”

Barr came under fire in May after tweeting that the former Obama political aide looked like “the muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

The Emmy winner apologized for her remarks in July following a wave of backlash. “Of course I’m not a racist. I’m an idiot,” she said on the Rabbi Shmuley Podcast. “I might have done something that came across as bigoted and ignorant and I know that that’s how it came across. I ask for forgiveness because I do love all people, I really do.”

Since the tweet, Barr has been fired from her Roseanne spinoff series, with ABC announcing that a spinoff titled The Conners will air without her. She’s also set up an upcoming interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Less is more,” Jarrett noted when asked what she hopes Barr, 65, will discuss. “Don’t you think? Look, as I’ve said, I think there are just so many issues that are more important. I won’t be watching, I hope you all won’t be watching either.”

