Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals She Had Cancer Removed

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is starting the new year on a hopeful note — the reality TV star revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, December 31, that she had a cancer scare in 2018.

“Everyone is doing it so here’s a long but sincere post about this past year!” the 33-year-old captioned a series of pics and a video. “2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned. Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome.”

“We went to Cuba and Japan! I dreamt of going to both from such a young age,” she wrote before adding, “I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!).”

She didn’t go into details about where the cancer was located but Madix shared a video taken earlier last year that showed her with bandages on her chest and under her arm before she got the biopsy results back from her doctor.

“Update: I’m not allowed to shower so I feel extra gross,” she said in the clip, explaining why she was using a filter.

“I’m watching scary shows but what is really scary is what’s going on in there,” she added as she lifted her arm to reveal bandages that wrapped from her front to back. “Still waiting on biopsy results, lymph node biopsy results. So hopefully next week I get a clear on that. Until then, I feel really disgusting.”

In Madix’s New Year’s Eve message she also talked about how proud she was to start a business and raise money for her favorite charity, adding that she “kicked ass” in the horse show ring.

“I fell more in love with my boyfriend and my girlfriends, but most importantly: MYSELF,” she continued, addressing her relationship with Tom Sandoval, 35. “So much progress was made on my many goals and ambitions, but I’ve had to learn the same lessons in life over and over: Intense ambition is one of my best qualities BUT when it becomes overwhelming to have so many goals, I need to take a step back and just focus on one thing. Even if an issue won’t be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing.”

The Bravo star ended her post saying she was “looking ahead to 2019 with optimism, hope, and more hard work on the horizon!”

