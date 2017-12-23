Jax Taylor has big plans this holiday season — and they revolve around spending quality time with Brittany Cartwright.

The reality star, 38, tells Us Weekly that he and his girlfriend will be celebrating Christmas together, despite their recent troubles, which were featured on Vanderpump Rules.

As previously reported, Taylor admitted on the December 11 episode of the hit Bravo series that he had cheated on Cartwright with Sur coworker Faith Stowers — but he told Us that he and Cartwright were “working through it” and are “in a good place right now.”

As for where the couple will celebrate the holidays, Taylor said, “We’re gonna be spending Christmas in Kentucky, and then the day after Christmas, we’re gonna go down to Florida, see my dad for a couple days, then we’re gonna shoot to Orlando and go to Disney, and then we’re gonna go down to Miami.”

“We’re very fortunate, we work really hard, so if we usually want something, we buy it,“ he continued. “So this year, we decided to put everybody together and let’s go on a trip.”

The former model shared his jet-packed travel itinerary with fans on Twitter on Thursday, December 21: “Excited to get out of LA!! Next stop, Kentucky, Miami, Tampa and Michigan. #tistheseason safe travels all!!”

Cartwright’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, responded, “Can’t wait to see you guys tomorrow plus Kingsley & Monroe,” referring to the couple’s two dogs.

Taylor also shared with Us the best gift he’s ever received, saying, “I played hockey my whole life, it was my obsession. I was a goalie, and goalie gear is very expensive, so I got a top-of-the-line goalie gear for goalie pads and all this equipment one year, and that was thousands of dollars.”

“I was crying, I was so excited!” he added.

But this year, the TV personality has a different holiday wish in mind. “I want cancer to be out of my father’s body,” Taylor confided. “If I can ask for anything right now, I just want my dad to be better.“ He revealed on December 4 that his father, Ronald Cauchi, is battling the disease.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

