Vanessa Marcil says Megan Fox has apologized after previously claiming that she and Brian Austin Green cut son Kassius out of their lives during their marriage.

After a social media user claimed that Fox, 38, “never defends” Marcil, 55, and was “clearly a catalyst in your son’s broken relationship with his father,” the General Hospital star was quick to clear the air.

“Not true babe. [Megan Fox] was 17 … and still has taken responsibility for her actions,” Marcil alleged in an Instagram post earlier this month, in which she slammed some women for tearing other women down. “She has apologized to both me and our child. She stated she is ‘disgusted’ by her behavior. However, it wasn’t her job to keep a grown man/biological parent in his son’s life.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Green, Fox and Marcil for comment.

Marcil and Green, 50, met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 in the late ’90s and dated for several years. They welcomed son Kassius, now 22, in March 2002 but split the following year.

Green later moved on with Fox, whom he began dating in 2004, got engaged in 2006 but called it off in 2009. They later reconciled and got engaged again in June 2010, tying the knot in Hawaii that same month. Fox filed for divorce in 2020 after a decade of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in February 2022. Together they share three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10 and Journey, 7. Green has since sparked a romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares son Zane, 2, while Fox has been with Machine Gun Kelly since meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.

Marcil’s comment about Fox came more than five years after she spoke out about her and Green’s custody battle for the first time, in which she alleged that the actor and Fox “completely cut” Kassius “out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives.”

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8+ years defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she wrote in a lengthy caption via Instagram in November 2018.

She added, “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for $200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then-young son from hearing anything negative about his father and from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.”

Though Green didn’t comment on Marcil’s custody allegations at the time, he hit back at his ex’s claims via an Instagram Story in October 2022.

“I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of court papers that seemed to show Marcil listed as the petitioner and Green as the respondent. “How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

In February of the following year, the Anger Management alum vented about “how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school” via his Instagram Story. His comments accompanied a screenshot of one of Marcil’s Stories, in which she claimed she and Green “didn’t and don’t” coparent and that she “raised my son alone.”

Referring to his and Fox’s former marriage and how they coparent, he claimed, “Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”