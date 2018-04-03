Sending well wishes. Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, is set to undergo a medical procedure due to complications from lupus.

Briana’s husband, Ryan Culberson, took to Instagram just five days before her 31st birthday to share the news with his followers.

“Please keep my wife in your thoughts and prayers! Her lupus is causing inflammation around her heart and is causing it to go in and out of irregular heart rhythms now requiring her to have a cardiac ablation,” he wrote alongside a picture of Briana laying in a hospital bed.

He added the hashtags, “#lupus #lupussucks #lupusawareness #fucklupus,” and followers were quick to send their support.

“Thinking of Briana…as well as you and the boys!” one commenter wrote referring to their sons Owen, 3, and Troy, 5. “She’s a strong woman, she’ll pull through.”

Another added: “God bless her for working, taking care of yall, and being strong through this journey. I admire her strength. You are an amazing person, husband, and father. I hope she will be ok”

The 56-year-old Bravo reality star has been vocal about her daughter’s struggle with lupus, including a mishap Briana suffered during a 2016 surgery in Oklahoma that nearly killed her.

“It almost killed my daughter,” Gunvalson said during a 2017 interview with Access Hollywood. “[The scalpel was infected] with feces from a previous surgery that day they put inside her body. So, not good, she almost lost her leg. I mean, she almost died and all this stuff.”

