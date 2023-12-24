Victoria Beckham is showing that when it comes to taking out the trash, she’s just like Us.

“So I’m doing my cranberry sauce, and as Chandler would say, ‘Chanberry sauce.’” her husband, David Beckham, began in the Instagram Story video posted on Sunday, December 24, referring to the Friends character. “And over here …”

The camera then panned to Victoria, 49, who bent over as she reached for the trash cans.

“I’m doing the bins,” Victoria said. “And I’m just saying, I bet that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t do bins.”

“Yeah, but you’re not Jennifer Lopez, to be fair,” David, 48, countered, while his wife replied “But I bet she doesn’t do bins, does she?”

David agreed with his wife that the “Papi” singer doesn’t take out the trash. “Question … @jlo do you have to do the bins?” Victoria captioned her Instagram Story.

Despite the couple’s playful post, they have weathered their own difficulties.

In the Netflix docuseries Beckham, the pair candidly discussed the infidelity rumors they faced in the first few years of their marriage after models Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck claimed they had affairs with the soccer player.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria explained in the series, which hit the streaming platform in October. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

Victoria, who wed David in 1999, moved to Spain to be closer to her husband who was then playing for Real Madrid. (The pair have since welcomed sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and daughter Harper, 12.)

“It was the hardest period [of our marriage] because it felt like the world was against us,” she added. “Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.

She continued: “Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

David, for his part, was visibly emotional as he discussed the alleged infidelity and how it impacted his wife.

“Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters,” he said. “And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”