Victoria Beckham Shares Cheeky Photo of David Beckham’s Bare Butt: ‘You’re Welcome’

By
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham  James Shaw/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham gifted her Instagram audience with a cheeky photo of her husband, David Beckham, relaxing in their pool on Sunday, September 6.

David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship

“Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!” the former Spice Girls member, 47, captioned the social media upload of the athlete, 46, floating with his swim trunks pulled down to show his bare butt. “[Photo by] me!!”

David Beckham Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The fashion designer’s followers praised the picture in the comments. “This is the most incredible act of generosity I’ve ever witnessed,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Who zoomed in?”

Victoria and David Beckham's Family Photos

Victoria has been married to the former professional soccer player since July 1999, and they share four children — Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

In July, the England natives celebrated their 22nd anniversary. “Twenty-two years later, still matching outfits,” David captioned his Instagram tribute at the time. “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same [things].”

Victoria gushed in a post of her own: “I love you, David. Happy Anniversary.”

The pair’s long-lasting relationship stems from “hard work,” the former LA Galaxy player told Australia’s The Project in October 2018.

To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David explained at the time. “It becomes a little more complicated.”

Levys! Kardashians! See Famous Celebrity Families’ Photos

The previous year, the businessman opened up to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs about their “strong family unit,” saying, “We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.”

He added that tough times were “part of” their bond. “That’s part of relationships. It’s part of marriages. It’s part of having children. It’s part of having responsibilities,” David added. “Back when we were 22, 23 years old, the only responsibility that we had was to ourselves and to our jobs at the time. We’re very respectful of our life and when we do go through tough times. We work through them as a family, as a unit.”

