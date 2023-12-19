Victoria Beckham is using her social media for good by posting plenty of hot videos of sexy husband David Beckham.

On Tuesday, December 19, Victoria, 49, posted a video to her Instagram of David, 48, working out. Set to the song “Love Machine” by The Miracles, the video shows David doing an impressive workout with quite the focus on his tush. Victoria cheekily captioned the video, “Morning work out with this Love Machine.” Over 8,000 comments commended the Spice Girl on her “public service.”

This isn’t the first time that Victoria has given the people what they want. On Friday, December 15, the fashion designer shared another (quite literally) cheeky photo of David in white boxer briefs fixing their television. David could be seen lying down shirtless doing the job, which Victoria captioned with, “Electrician came to fix the TV … You’re welcome!”

These aren’t the first thirsty pictures of David that Victoria has posted. On June 16, Victoria posted a picture of David shirtless in black short shorts showing off his many tattoos while he held a shopping bag that said “Eton” on it. She captioned the photo by saying, “There r days when @davidbeckham really makes me laugh. He walks into the gym and says he’s ‘off to school.’”

Victoria often posts photos of David and their sons, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter, Harper, 12, alongside promoting her self-named fashion line.

This October, Netflix released Beckham, a documentary about David’s professional soccer life and his personal life with Victoria and his family. The four-part miniseries shined light on the public scrutiny of David while he was playing soccer professionally and how that affected his romance with Victoria when they began dating. It chronicles their life together through growing pains, infidelity, and the birth of their children.

Giving their children stability in their early years was something that Victoria emphasized throughout the documentary, especially as David’s soccer career moved him and subsequently their family from England to Spain to Los Angeles. Aside from soccer, David did modeling and commercial ads, one of which almost made him miss his son Cruz’s birth to the ire of Victoria.

She was on bed rest before giving birth and David was doing a photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce that made her angry at the soccer player. Victoria recalls in the documentary, “So I had my C-section and I remember lying there. I don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’ Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off!”