The performers for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret fashion show were announced on Saturday, November 18 — and the entertainers are none other than Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jane Zhang!

A rep for Styles confirms to Us Weekly that the “Sign of the Times” singer will be performing at the November 28 event, which is being held in Shanghai, China, this year. The former One Direction singer, 23, and some models were spotted working out in the gym at their hotel on Saturday.

Other stars who have previously performed at the event included Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grandeand Maroon 5.

Models including Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Martha Hunt have already touched down in Shanghai. Aldridge posted a group shot of the angels and captioned it as “#VsFashionShow Shanghai Countdown begins” with a kiss emoji.

#VsFashionShow Shanghai 🤩 Countdown begins 💋 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Gigi Hadid, however, won’t be walking the runway even though she has been a part of two previous VS fashion shows.

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year,” she shared on Thursday, November 16. “Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year!” The supermodel has not shared an explanation on why she will not be attending, but her sister Bella Hadid will be there.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, November 28, ON CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

