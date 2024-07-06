Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dead at 24

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson is dead at 24.

Maryland State Police told TMZ that the NFL player was killed in a car accident on Saturday, July 6, in Maryland, along with Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton, when they crashed into two other cars in Upper Marlboro in the early morning on Saturday, July 6.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

