It’s safe to say Vinny Guadagnino’s ex-girlfriend, Elicea Shyann, is not a fan of the Jersey Shore reboot. The model slammed the reality star — and the show — in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

“Here’s some free promotion!!!! for the trash everyone loves to watch. I’m a real f—king person who wakes up DAILY to more and more bulls—t and heartache,” Shyann wrote on Saturday, May 19, alongside a clip from the Thursday, May 17 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Enjoy the f—king show that is my f—king life. Ppl wonder how ppl end up in the darkest places. Here’s your answer.”

Shyann dated the MTV star throughout the filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but Guadagnino announced they had split last month. On Saturday, she also shared a series of photos from the course of their relationship.

“Humiliation disrespect zero empathy lol it’s truly AMAZING,” Shyann wrote on her since-deleted Instagram posts. “Everyone lives for the drama watching good things go to s—t.”

Shyann appears to be referring to Guadagnino’s behavior on the series, which included flirting with a stripper and getting two bottle-service waitresses’ phone numbers.

“The waitress is like my wife. Oh, I loved her so much,” he said on the ride home from the club during Thursday’s episode. “Me and my girl are going to marry her.”

The following morning, Guadagnino called Shyann from Miami and confessed about the night before.

“But if I got a guys number, would you f—king like it?” Shyann quipped. “With your girlfriend at home, getting a b—itches’ number out doesn’t look good for you.”

Guadagnino has yet to respond to Shyann’s comments, but did promote the episode before it aired on Thursday via Instagram, writing, “HAPPY JERZDAY! Brand NEW episode of #JSFamilyVacationTONIGHT filled with strippers,blue balls, many bottles of vodka mixed with scantily clad women all around me, and even some cross dressing . The funny thing is I’m not lying about any of that . Tune in tonight at 8PM on @mtv! #YouCheated.”

He also opened up to Us Weekly on April 4 about their relationship.

“We’re actually not together right now. I love her. She’s a great girl. Long distance… She’s in California and I live in New York. It’s just too hard to keep up. I don’t regret anything. I really care about the girl. A simple girl from California,” he explained. “I’m not looking. She’s the one I like. Logistically, it’s not working right now… but I’m not looking for anything else.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews subscribe to our new podcast ‘Watch With Us’ below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!