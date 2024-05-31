Tom Sandoval got candid about his bedroom activities while trying to “move on” after his split from Raquel “Rachel” Leviss.

While out to dinner with friends, including Tom Schwartz, during season 11, episode 19’s Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed, the group asked Sandoval, 41, how many people he had sex with after his relationship with Raquel, 29, ended.

Sandoval revealed he had slept with three women while he was “sober,” shocking Schwartz, 41, who replied, “The f–k? That’s not even possible.”

Schwartz continued in his confessional, “How does the most vilified, hated man in America get laid right now? I wonder if it’s, like, are they hate f–king him?

Despite feeling dumbfounded by the situation, Schwartz told Sandoval it took a lot of “courage” to put himself out there, despite still being “in love” with Rachel. Schwartz, for his part, said he had only slept with one person since his divorce from Katie Maloney, and “her name rhymes with Flo,” referring to Jo Wenberg. (Schwartz has since gone public with girlfriend Sophia Skoro.)

Sandoval admitted the first person he was with post-Rachel was “hard,” later explaining in his confessional, “I don’t want to move on from Rachel. I still love her very much, but what can I do? She’s obviously made a decision. It’s the best thing I can do right now is try to get myself out there.”

Sandoval and Rachel split in May 2023, hours before the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale aired. Their uncoupling happened two months after news broke that Sandoval was cheating on girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel, resulting in their split after nine years together. Sandoval debuted his relationship with Victoria Lee Robinson in January 2024.

His love life went through big transitions over the past year, and Sandoval told his friends on Secrets Revealed that he was thinking of freezing his sperm during his hiatus from drinking.

The year prior, a test revealed his low sperm count, which his doctor attributed to “drinking a lot,” “super tight clothing” and “drugs.”

When asked by his friends if he still wants kids, Sandoval said, “I want the option, you know? That’s one of the reasons why I wanna, you know, try to keep the house if I can.”

Since their split, Sandoval and Ariana, 38, had been in a contentious battle over their shared Los Angeles home, which they both remained living in for more than a year after their split. In March, Us Weekly confirmed Ariana purchased a new home to live in amid her and Sandoval’s legal battle about the fate of their shared residence.