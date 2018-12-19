Royal baby on board! Duchess Meghan looks as radiant as ever while carrying her first child with husband Prince Harry.

The former actress, 37, accounced her first pregnancy in October, five months after she and Harry, 34, tied the knot.

Since revealing the couple’s happy news, the Duchess of Sussex has shown no sign of slowing down. She has embarked on international tours, delivered empowering speeches, attended award shows and supported royal functions alongside the Duke of Sussex as they count down the days until their little one arrives in the spring of 2019.

Watch the video above to see how Meghan’s bump has grown!

