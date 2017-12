Mindy Kaling Gives Birth (RADAR Online)

Jamie Otis Opens Up About Infertility Ahead of Reality Show Premiere (Star Magazine)

Eva Longoria Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy (OK! Magazine)

Watch Liam Neeson’s Final ‘The Commuter’ Trailer (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!