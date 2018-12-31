Watch the Ball Drop Livestream From Times Square in New York City

It’s that time of year again! People around the world are gearing up to watch the famous New York City ball drop at midnight on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, and thanks to the livestream on the official website for the tourist attraction, everyone can tune in.

With or without cable, we all can be a part of the action as the clock counts down and the sparkling ball begins its descent on Monday, December 31. Internet TV providers including Hulu and FuboTV will also be streaming the event.

So whether you’ll be cozied up in the comfort of your own home, stuck at work, or are headed out to celebrate, just click the livestream below to watch the iconic glittery symbol — which is made up of 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles of all different sizes — drop from above as we welcome 2019. (The ball was first dropped from Times Square in 1907.)

Through the livestream you’ll be able to get in on the fun, watching the more than one million people in attendance for the festivities with the bright lights of Times Square shimmering all around.

The countdown begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC with Ryan Seacrest hosting the 47th annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show. He’ll be joined by Jenny McCarthy and celebrities including Christina Aguilera, Bastille, New Kids on the Block, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ciara, Halsey, Weezer, Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay.

Over on NBC, Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones will host a star-studded show from Times Square with performances from Diana Ross, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will hold down the fort for CNN and Steve Harvey along with Maria Menounos will host for FOX.

Wherever you are, tune into the livestream to welcome 2019 and have a happy New Year!

