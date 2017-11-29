The first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War debuted on Wednesday, November 29, and features dozens of characters from the Marvel universe who team up to take on Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

“There was an idea, to bring together a group of remarkable people,” the various characters, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America say in the opening of the trailer. “To see if we could become something more. So when they needed us, we could fight the battles that they never could.”

In the clip, the Avengers and their allies unite with Earth’s strongest heroes. The star-studded cast also includes Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Paul Rudd as Ant Man, and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch.

Star Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, seemingly accidentally revealed the film’s poster during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, November 28. During the livestream, Holland opened a box from Ruffalo and read the accompanying note aloud: “Hi, Tom, I’m so excited to be working with you on ‘Infinity War. I thought you’d like to be the first to see the poster for the movie. Enjoy, Mark Ruffalo.” Toward the end of end of the video, Holland noticed a “Confidential” watermark on the back of the poster and quickly shut off the livestream.

Marvel’s verified Twitter account joked about the video, which may have been an intended promotional stunt, on the same day when it posted the footage. “Thanks, @TomHolland1996. Thanks, @MarkRuffalo,” read the tweet. “@Avengers #InfinityWar (via @TomHolland1996‘s Instagram Live)”

Watch the action-packed trailer above.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

