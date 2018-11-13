Family fun! The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are heading up the Florida coast to visit their extended family after their big move.

The family of four spends time with Arnold’s parents, her Uncle Ray and adorable sea turtles in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, November 13, episode of their hit TLC show.

“Sea turtles are endangered, so you know, when you have a 5 and 7-year-old, you have to pull them back a little bit, so that they don’t get too close,” Klein, 44, says in the clip. “It was cool to see and then, of course, the kids were just over the moon that they were a part of the experience.”

As their kids admire the sea turtles, say how cute they are, take pictures of them and laugh together, all while learning, it’s clear that this is a true family bonding experience for everyone.

“Getting to do this with a lot of my immediate and extended family is one of those pivotal moments in your life that you’ll never forget,” Arnold explains.

“I’m thankful that I have this opportunity to still have so much of my family around and together. I definitely cherished that this weekend for them,” she adds.

The Little Couple airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

