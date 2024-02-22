Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with both frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past, she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” a press release shared with Page Six on Thursday, February 22, reads.

Williams, 59, underwent multiple tests in 2023 after her memory began to fail after she started to “lose words” and “act erratically.” Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

“Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires,” the statement added. “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

According to the talk show host’s rep, Williams is “still able to do many things for herself” and maintains her “trademark sense of humor.”

“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way,” the statement concluded.

Williams is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed facility.

“I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me. She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment,” Williams’ sister Wanda Finnie told People in an interview published on Wednesday, February 21.

Williams’ personal struggles first made headlines in February 2022 after news broke that she was taking a hiatus during season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show. At the same time, her bank Wells Fargo called her an “incapacitated person” and requested a hearing to determine whether Williams might need guardianship to manage her finances.

Williams’ attorney, however, filed an emergency petition and claimed Wells Fargo denied her access to her assets.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” her lawyer LaShawn Thomas said in a statement. “Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind. … Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back.”

The Wendy Williams Show wrapped in June 2022. Three months later, Williams entered an in-patient treatment program for “overall health issues.” A press release the following September noted that Williams “is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

Williams and her family, including son Kevin, will discuss her challenges in a new Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, which premieres on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25.