Wendy Williams is sharing her struggles in an upcoming Lifetime documentary titled Where Is Wendy Williams.

A trailer for the two-part special surfaced via social media on Friday, February 2, in which Williams, 59, and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., speak in depth about her challenges. (Lifetime has not formally announced the project. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)

“I have no money and I’m gonna tell you something. If this can happen to me, it can happen to you,” Williams says during an interview, breaking down in tears.

In a separate scene, one of Williams’ family members alleges that “people around [her]” have been stealing her money.

Related: Wendy Williams' Ups and Downs Through the Years How she doin’? Through the years, Wendy Williams has made headlines for much more than just her brutally honest opinions and on-air spats with her A-list interviewees. The talk show host, who was once dubbed “New York’s Shock Jockette” during her radio days, has found herself face-to-face with numerous health and personal struggles. She was […]

Williams and her loved ones subsequently sit down to discuss the conditions that led her to need a guardian in 2022.

“My mom, she always told us she wants to work, but I feel as if … she’s worked enough,” Williams’ 23-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Kevin Hunter, says. “No matter how many times someone falls down, you gotta lift them back up.”

Williams went on to make bombshell claims about her guardians.

“How dare he? I control me!” she declares. “I miss my family. Please be here. … We all make choices in life, we all go through our challenges.”

Williams’ personal struggles previously made headlines in February 2022 after news broke that she was taking a hiatus during season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show. At the same time, her bank Wells Fargo called her an “incapacitated person” and requested a hearing to determine whether Williams might need guardianship to manage her finances.

Related: Famous TV Hosts and Their Sidekicks Dynamic duos! It’s hard to imagine some of the biggest TV hosts carrying on without their beloved sidekicks. The Ellen DeGeneres Show felt right at home when Stephen “tWitch” Boss joined in 2014 as its in-house DJ. Their on-screen bond later led to tWitch being featured as Ellen DeGeneres’ sidekick and announcer on Ellen’s Game of Games, which […]

Williams’ attorney Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition, claiming Wells Fargo denied her access to her assets.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” her lawyer LaShawn Thomas said in a statement. “Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind. … Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back.”

Thomas further claimed that the rumors were started by one of Williams’ former employees, who was upset “she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs.”

The Wendy Williams Show wrapped for good in June 2022. Three months later, Williams entered an in-patient treatment program for “overall health issues.” A September 2022 press release stated, “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

Where Is Wendy Williams reportedly airs on Lifetime on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25.