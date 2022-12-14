The pro dancer continued, “I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there’ll continue to be love.”
In the mid-1990s, Andy Richter was originally hired to work on Conan O’Brien’s former series Late Night With Conan O’Brien as a writer. Richter was then bumped up to be O’Brien’s sidekick weeks before the show premiered.
Though Richter left Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 2000, he later returned to work with the comedian again in 2009 on The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien. After O’Brien was axed as the host in 2010, Richter moved to TBS with O’Brien when he nabbed a new series called Conan.
Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, had a close bond with her former sidekick, Chuy Bravo (real name Jesús Melgoza). The entertainer was a vital part of Chelsea Lately during its run on E! from 2007 to 2014.
“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” the comedian wrote at the time. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine.”
Scroll down to see some of the best TVhosts and sidekick pairings over the years.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock; Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ellen DeGeneres and tWitch, Chelsea Handler and Chuy Bravo Plus More Famous TV Hosts and Their Sidekicks
Dynamic duos! It’s hard to imagine some of the biggest TVhosts carrying on without their beloved sidekicks.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez
Rodriguez began working for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003 as a parking lot security guard at the show’s Hollywood studios, but he was later upgraded to sidekick status.
Credit: Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC
Ellen DeGeneres and tWitch
tWitch has been a part of DeGeneres’ daytime show since 2014. His position was originally held by Tony Okungbowa, who worked on the show from its 2003 premiere until 2006 and again from 2008 to 2013.
In December 2022, the So You Think You Can Dance alum died at age 40.
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Jimmy Fallon and Steve Higgins
Higgins — who was the head writer at Saturday Night Live — moved with the comedian to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon as the announcer from 2009 until 2014, when Fallon was tapped to take over The Tonight Show after Jay Leno’s exit. The Awesomes star continued his role on The Tonight Show, even making appearances as Fallon recorded from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter
Richter has followed O’Brien from Late Night With Conan O’Brien to The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien and later on Conan.
Credit: Newscom/MEGA
Chelsea Handler and Chuy Bravo
The Uganda Be Kidding Me author worked with Bravo on E!’s Chelsea Lately from 2007 to 2014. In the wake of Bravo’s death in 2019, she said that she “loved this nugget in a big way.”
Credit: Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Seth Meyers and Fred Armisen
Not only did the pair work together on Saturday Night Live, but they have also collaborated on Meyers’ show Late Night With Seth Meyers since 2014. Armisen has served as the bandleader of Meyers’ in-house group called The 8G Band and as his sidekick.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
David Letterman and Paul Shaffer
Shaffer worked with Letterman on both Late Night With David Letterman and Late Show With David Letterman. During his time on both series, he served as Letterman’s sidekick and led the in-house band. On occasion, Shaffer filled in as a guest-host for Letterman.
Credit: Courtesy of Norman Baker/Instagram
Wendy Williams and Norman Baker
The Wendy Williams Show would not be the same without Williams’ hilarious banter with her senior producer. Baker, who has been an active part of the series since 2010, is often seen chiming in during the episodes’ “Hot Topics” segment.
Credit: Courtesy of Eric Andre/Instagram
Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress
Buress served as Andre’s sidekick during The Eric Andre Show’s four-season run on Adult Swim. Together, they would pull pranks on many of their celebrity guests including Seth Rogen and Lauren Conrad.
Credit: Nbc Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon
Carson and McMahon first worked together on the game show Who Do You Trust? from 1957 until 1962, the year they launched The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. The Full Moon High actor served as Carson’s right-hand man for nearly 30 years.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
James Corden and Reggie Watts
Watts has led the in-house band since The Late Late Show With James Corden premiered in 2015. He has also served as the show’s announcer, describing his role to Vulture that year as “a mix of Paul Shaffer and Andy Richter.”
Credit: Nbc Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Newscom/MEGA
Jay Leno and Edd Hall
Hall served as Leno’s longtime sidekick on The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2004. John Melendez later succeeded Hall beginning in 2004 until 2009. From there, Wally Wingert took over from 2010 to 2014 when Leno ended his run and Fallon came on board.