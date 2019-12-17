



Chuy Bravo’s cause of death has been revealed one day after he died in Mexico at age 63.

The actor — who was Chelsea Handler’s longtime TV sidekick on Chelsea Lately — died from a heart attack, a rep for the late comedian confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, December 16.

“On Saturday, December 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.) After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing,” his rep said.

Bravo, whose real name was Jesus Melgoza, had been visiting family in Mexico City when he suddenly fell ill. “Bravo’s funeral services took place today and will be cremated. His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service,” the statement continued.

During this time, the actor’s family has been grateful for all of the support from fans. “Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden loss,” the rep’s statement concluded. “They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation.”

TMZ previously reported that Bravo died on Sunday, December 15, after being hospitalized in Mexico City on Saturday, December 14. He was taken to the emergency room after complaining of a terrible stomach ache and was hospitalized overnight. He had been in Mexico visiting his family for the past month.

Following the news of his passing, Handler, 44, shared a photo collage via Instagram and a touching message to her friend on Sunday.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” the comedian wrote on Instagram. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

She continued: “I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”

Days before his death, the actor spoke about his former costar and talked about wanting to work with her again in the future. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since [the show ended in 2014]. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday,” Bravo told Radar in an interview on December 11. “I love her. She is my dearest. I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.”

Bravo began his career in the early 1990s and appeared in films including 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2005’s The Honeymooners and 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.