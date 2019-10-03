



Wendy Williams isn’t holding back about her marriage! The talk show host opened up about her estranged husband,, and his alleged mistress,, with whom he welcomed a baby girl , during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, October 2.

While chatting about “hot felon” model Jeremy Meeks, Williams referenced a joke she used to make that has come back to haunt her during the show’s Hot Topic segment.

“I used to say this as a joke on Hot Topics: poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” she said, hinting at Hunter’s alleged affair. “Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”

Williams didn’t stop there. After her producer complimented her for “living her truth,” Williams seemingly took a few shots at Hudson.

“Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable,” the 55-year-old host dished. “That’s what you get!”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, 47, in April. The news broke shortly after Williams checked herself into a sober living facility.

“Big Kevin, he’s not a bad man, but you just can’t throw away 25 years then start talking recklessly about the other person. Otherwise, what does that say about you?” she told The View about her divorce in September. “I chose him and he chose me. That’s the way it is. People change and it’s now time for me to move on with my life. I didn’t even go back and forth with, ‘Oh, do we stay? Maybe there’s marriage counseling?’ — No! You do this — get out!”

Williams previously shared that she may consider getting remarried in the future. During an interview with Christie Brinkley, Williams asked the supermodel if she would consider another marriage, to which she replied “No!” Williams, however, had a slightly different response.

“Me neither … I mean, I don’t know,” she said.

Hunter was ousted as an executive producer on Williams’s syndicated talk show amid their divorce filing. The couple were married for nearly 22 years — together for 25 — and share one son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr.

