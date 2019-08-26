Wendy Williams Opens Up About Kevin Hunter Split He Has A Daughter





“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life,” Williams, 55, told the magazine. “An indiscretion that I will not deal with. … I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

When pressed for details about what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”

The daytime TV host filed for divorce from Hunter in April following reports that the 46-year-old’s alleged mistress gave birth to a baby girl.

In the New York Times Magazine interview, published online on Monday, August 26, Williams revisited the topic as she discussed her decision to live in a sober house. “My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce. I knew that there would be headlines. I had to process it so that once I came out, I came out on top. I didn’t work for three decades to land at the bottom over some [expletive] like this.”

That said, Williams won’t bad-mouth Hunter publicly. “He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son [Hunter Jr.], and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say. People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t.”

She went on: “The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror.”

