In recovery mode. Wendy Williams pushed her talk show premiere date after testing positive for the coronavirus following prior delays due to “ongoing health issues” earlier this month.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the show announced in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, September 15. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4.”

The Wendy Williams Show, which was original slated to begin season 13 next week, will schedule repeat episodes to air while the 57-year-old star tends to her health.

Williams’ COVID-19 diagnosis came one week after she decided to forgo other work obligations as she was feeling under the weather.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” the talk show shared via Instagram on September 9. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

This isn’t the first time that the New Jersey native’s health has altered her filming schedule. In 2018, Williams was diagnosed with Graves disease, which resulted in delaying her show three separate times that year and again in 2019.

Following a fractured shoulder, the former radio DJ’s family issued a press release in January 2019 saying that Williams was “on the mend” from the injury but would not be back at work due to her Graves disease symptoms.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” the statement read at the time. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

The talk show’s distributor and producer, Debmar-Murcury, also issued a statement at the time in full support of its longtime host.

“For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family,” the company said. “We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

One year later, the Ask Wendy author again announced that she was taking a break from filming in May 2020 due to more symptoms.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” a Twitter statement read at the time. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show will premiere on Monday, October 4.