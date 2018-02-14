Something to bark about! Flynn the bichon frisé came out on top at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, February 13.

Guided by handler Bill McFadden, the adorable Best in Show winner bested Ty the giant schnauzer, Lucy the borzoi, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier. “It felt a little unreal,” McFadden said after the victory, via the Associated Press. “I came in expecting nothing except hoping for a good performance, and I think I got it.”

Tuesday’s show — which featured 2,882 entries in 202 breeds — was likely Flynn’s last before retiring. He turns 6 in March. “I’d have to ask the owners, but I’m pretty sure I can drop the mic and say he’s retired,” said McFadden, who has been showing the breed at the annual Westminster show since 1991.

The bichon frisé took the title from last year’s winner, Ty, who finished as the runner-up. According to the AP, Biggie and Bean appeared to be fan favorites based off the loud cheers throughout the arena.

Flynn has a busy day ahead of him. On Wednesday, February 14, he will stop by several morning shows, enjoy a steak lunch at the famed restaurant Sardi’s, take a trip to the top of the Empire State Building and even visit Broadway.

