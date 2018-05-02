Newlywed bliss! Weston Cage Coppola and Hila Aronian opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their recent nuptials.

“The greatest honor of my life was to marry Hila,” Cage Coppola, 27, tells Us. “My favorite part was the power and energy in Hila’s vows.”

“His vows were amazing people came up to me and said ‘How did you find this guy? He’s amazing,’” Aronian added of her groom, who is Nicolas Cage’s eldest son with ex Christina Fulton. “I felt people we’re into it and felt what we were feeling.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Saturday, April 28, that the couple tied the knot on the grounds of an estate in Canyon County, California.

“She brought heaven on earth to me so I wanted to show her heaven on earth. Her uncle Cameron and aunt had the best venue,” Coppola, an actor and singer, told Us of Aronian’s uncle Dr. Kamran Azizi and aunt Dr. Mahrokh Yashar’s estate, which was decorated in a rocker-boho theme.

“We wanted to get married outdoors and we looked at all these venues and it became very complicated, like getting water,” Aronian further explained. “The estate was gorgeous, there are so many plants there, so much parking, a huge space, room for a stage hookah bar, cigar bar.”

The duo, who announced their engagement in December 2017, explained their decision to have entertainment, including belly dancers and tarot card readers at their nuptials.

“Hila and I encourage the arts and education and worldliness, so we tried to entertain and inspire, with the belly dancers, serving sushi and having hookah was perfect for us,” the actor said.

Cage Coppola opened up to Us about his decision to add Coppola to his name. (His new wife will also take on the last name “Cage Coppola.”)

“My father had given me a choice when I was very young — you can have either one, they’re both your last names,” he explained. “It was very Russian and went back to my Mediterranean heritage and celebrated the Italian last name … We returned to our roots with the name change.”

