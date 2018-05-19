An unlikely pep talk! As Prince Harry and Prince William made their way to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, the brothers had quite an unusual conversation.

All eyes were on the royals as they conquered The Long Walk, and fans around the world were anxious to know what the twosome discussed while en route to Harry’s wedding to the Duchess of Sussex, nee Meghan Markle.

Professional lip reader James Freestone told Cosmopolitan that William, 35, seemingly complained to Harry, 33, “that his shoes and trousers are tight.”

The Duke of Cambridge, who served as best man at the regal ceremony, wore a single-breasted frock coat made of blue doeskin. The uniform is ranked to major with large gold embroidered crowns. Harry, who was given the title Duke of Sussex earlier on Saturday, sported a similar getup for his big day.

The duo were greeted by thousands of onlookers as they strolled through Windsor in Berkshire County, England, nearly one hour before the nuptials. As the ceremony began, Harry was overcome with emotion upon seeing Meghan Markle walk down the aisle on the arm of his father, Prince Charles. According to lip readers speaking to BBC, Harry told the newly minted duchess that she “looked amazing” and he’s “so lucky.”

The newlyweds will continue their celebration at a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth and at an intimate evening reception reserved for 200 guests hosed by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

