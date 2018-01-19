They’re in for some royal R&R! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already planning their honeymoon, which will follow their nuptials on May 19 at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Suits alum, 36, and the Captain General of the Royal Marines, 33, will be choosing where to spend their honeymoon, a palace insider discloses in the new issue of Us Weekly. “At the moment nothing has been booked, but expect a decision to be made within a month,” a source tells Us, noting that certain security measures will be implemented once the couple decides the destination. “Once the decision has been made, they will have a security team fly out to do reconnaissance and the info will be confidential. Should anything get out they would feel the trip’s compromised and pick a new destination.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Although the actress and the royal have yet to select a spot, the pal tells Us: “Both [of them] want to be somewhere hot and sunny for two weeks.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate opted for a similar route, having honeymooned in the tropical Seychelles islands in May 2011 following their wedding.

As previously reported, Markle and Prince Harry will have the final say over all of the royal wedding planning. “They both want to do things their way,” a source previously told Us. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day i ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

